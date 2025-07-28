Top 9 Countries That Drink The Most Coffee Per Capita in the World
Finland—The World’s Coffee Capital With the highest coffee consumption on the planet, Finland has made the coffee break a national hobby, it’s even incorporated into the work day!
Luxembourg—Small Country, Big Coffee Enablement The country of Luxembourg may be small, but its citizens consume an impressive amount of coffee, often in cozy cafés and at work.
Norway—No Lack of Coffee Norwegians have several cups of coffee each day, creating a few warm moments together, especially during dark, cold winters.
Iceland—A Nation of Coffee Drinkers Coffee is an important distant part of the culture in Iceland, with regular savoring of coffee and a multitude of cozy coffee shops on the island, including remote and small island communities.
Denmark—Hygge with Strong Coffee Denmark’s culture of comfort, or hygge, is closely tied to strong coffee and is a central way for family and friends to gather, either at cafes or at home.
The Netherlands—Urban and Cafe Coffee Culture Famed for its vibrant and urban cities, the Dutch drink fresh and strong coffee each day, both at home and while experiencing their unique urban cafes throughout the country.
Sweden—Fika Culture Swedes have developed a deep love of coffee through the concept of fika or coffee break; where coffee brings people together, much more than just to enjoy(with) coffee, but often along with a pastry, at least once or twice each day.
Switzerland—Coffee While Skiing Swiss coffee culture has existed for generations in cities and extends into the Alpine ski culture for both Swiss and visitors alike. Quality coffee beans may be added to chocolate from the get-go, and enjoyed with the beauty of the Alps.
Belgium- Coffee With a Sweetness Belgian coffee drinkers have a different palate, often enjoying chocolate or pastries with their coffee, reflecting the typically heavy sweet-taste culture.