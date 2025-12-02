✕
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Top 7 Least Corrupt Countries in the World (2025 Edition)
Denmark: Strong institutions & transparent governance.
New Zealand: Known for rule-of-law and low corruption culture.
Finland: Public systems trusted — minimal corruption.
Sweden: High transparency and low bribery.
Singapore: Strict laws and clean civic systems.
Switzerland: Stable governance and accountability.
Norway: Ethical governance and public trust in institutions.
