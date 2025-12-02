A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Top 7 Least Corrupt Countries in the World (2025 Edition)

Denmark: Strong institutions & transparent governance.

New Zealand: Known for rule-of-law and low corruption culture.

Finland: Public systems trusted — minimal corruption.

Sweden: High transparency and low bribery.

Singapore: Strict laws and clean civic systems.

Switzerland: Stable governance and accountability.

Norway: Ethical governance and public trust in institutions.

Read More
World’s most weakest passports in 20257 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than in India6 Powerful Benefits of Drinking Moringa Juice DailyWhat Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Banana First Thing in the Morning