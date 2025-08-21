Aug 21, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Mini Bonsai – Adds a calm, zen vibe; requires some attention but rewarding.
Air Plants (Tillandsia) – No soil needed; quirky display options; just mist occasionally.
Lucky Bamboo – Symbol of good luck; grows in water; needs bright, indirect light.
Snake Plant (Sansevieria) – Tall, sleek leaves; thrives in low light; almost impossible to kill.
Succulents – Tiny, cute, and come in various shapes; require minimal watering.
Aloe Vera – Medicinal benefits; easy to care for; prefers indirect sunlight.
Pothos (Devil’s Ivy) – Trailing vine; purifies air; tolerates low light.
ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) – Glossy leaves; very low maintenance.
Peace Lily – White flowers; improves air quality; prefers moderate light.
Cactus – Small, quirky shapes; minimal watering; adds character to desk.
