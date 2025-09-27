From Finland to Netherlands: Top 6 Happiest Countries in The World
Finland Finland tops the list with its high quality of life, strong education system, and deep social trust among citizens.
Denmark Known for its balance of work and personal life, Denmark promotes happiness through equality and sustainable living.
Iceland Iceland’s close-knit communities, stunning nature, and strong social support make it one of the happiest places on Earth.
Sweden Sweden ranks high due to its focus on health care, education, and opportunities for all citizens.
Norway With a strong economy and beautiful landscapes, Norway offers stability and happiness to its people.
Netherlands The Netherlands excels with progressive policies, social freedom, and a strong sense of community and well-being.