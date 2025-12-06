✕
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Top 6 National Parks in India for Tiger Safari Tours
Bandhavgarh National Park, MP — Highest tiger sighting chances.
Kanha National Park, MP — Great tiger visibility + stunning landscapes.
Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra — Lesser-crowded with high sighting probability.
Pench National Park (MP/MH) — Dense forest + good tiger-tracking routes.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand — Historic tiger reserve with diverse wildlife.
Panna National Park, MP — Tiger population recovering well with improved sightings.
