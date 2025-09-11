Top 7 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked Sarees Better Than Anyone in 2025
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wears hot red saree of ace designer Torani labeled as Sindoori Nayantara Ambika Saree Set.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in classic designer Manisha Malhotra multicolor shaded stitched saree.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks hot in a glitter sequin white saree with a halter neck blouse.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks glamorous in deep green saree with golden border.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat in blush punk sculptural saree with an exquisite Bulgari neckpeice.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor looks sexy in a black and golden metallic effect sare with a halter neck blouse.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in orange sare with heavy golden embellished with boho style full sleeves blouse.