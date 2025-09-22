Top 7 Famous South Indian Actresses Who Rule Tollywood and Kollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Expressive and versatile actress known for impactful roles in Telugu, Tamil films and acclaimed web series.
Nayanthara Called Lady Superstar, she excels in women-centric roles across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bollywood cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna National Crush of India with charming presence; popular for Telugu, Tamil films and expanding into Bollywood.
Keerthy Suresh National Award-winning actress praised for realistic performances and portrayal of legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati.
Trisha Krishnan Evergreen star in Tamil, Telugu cinema known for charm, subtle acting, and long-lasting industry relevance.
Nithya Menen Multilingual talent recognized for emotional depth and versatile roles in South Indian and Hindi films.
Sai Pallavi Beloved for natural beauty and raw talent, breaking glamour norms with expressive acting and dance skills.