Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Top 7 Most-Searched Destinations in India (2025)

South Goa / Goa-adjacent beach getaways — coastal, chill, holiday-style destinations remain evergreen in search trends.

Maha Kumbh Mela (Prayagraj) — topped the charts as the most searched travel event/destination in 2025.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) — a favourite among those searching for relaxed coastal getaways and weekend plans.

Kashmir — even despite ups and downs, it remained among the top searched Indian destinations in 2025.

Shillong / Meghalaya region — scenic hills, nature and trending travel-buzz helped it draw huge search interest.

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) — hill-station vibes and winter-holiday charm keep it among top searched spots.

Jaipur / Rajasthan heritage-tourism — historic, cultural and royal-city charm make it a commonly searched destination.

