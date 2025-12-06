✕
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Top 7 Most-Searched Destinations in India (2025)
South Goa / Goa-adjacent beach getaways — coastal, chill, holiday-style destinations remain evergreen in search trends.
Maha Kumbh Mela (Prayagraj) — topped the charts as the most searched travel event/destination in 2025.
Puducherry (Pondicherry)
— a favourite among those searching for relaxed coastal getaways and weekend plans.
Kashmir — even despite ups and downs, it remained among the top searched Indian destinations in 2025.
Shillong / Meghalaya region — scenic hills, nature and trending travel-buzz helped it draw huge search interest.
Manali (Himachal Pradesh) — hill-station vibes and winter-holiday charm keep it among top searched spots.
Jaipur / Rajasthan heritage-tourism — historic, cultural and royal-city charm make it a commonly searched destination.
