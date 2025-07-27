Top 7 Shweta Tiwari’s Hottest Looks That Are Setting Social Media on Fire
Shweta Tiwari poses in the bathroom in a beige body-hugging gown, looking hot and surreal with this look.
Shweta Tiwari looks mesmerisingly hot in a white bralette and black miniskirt. She accessorized it with chunky gold chains.
Shweta Tiwari turned heads by wearing an all-red outfit. She paired it with a heavy necklace around her neck and on her waist.
Shweta Tiwari flaunts her sexy, toned body in this olive green body-hugging gown with an effect of gold shimmer.
Shweta Tiwari set fire on the internet in a bralette blouse and mermaid lehenga.
Shweta Tiwari looks glamorous in an ethereal sheer black saree adorned with shimmer.