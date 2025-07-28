Top 7 Simple Ingredients That Instantly Make Any Boring Meal Tasty
Garlic Garlic can turn any dull dish into a bold and full-flavored one.
Lemon Juice A little splash of lemon can add instant freshness to any meal.
Fresh Herbs Fresh herbs like coriander or basil for finishing touches can boost the aroma and taste of your meal.
Butter or Ghee A small spoon of Butter or Ghee can make any food rich and healthy.
Chesse Cheese brings creaminess, salt, and satisfaction to every dish.
Soy Sauce A dash of soy sauce gives simple rice or veggies a sweet and spicy tadka.