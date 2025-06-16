Designer Saree Blouses Perfect for Summer Events

Sleeveless Boat Neck Blouse

A classic and elegant choice—perfect for daytime events and breathable in summer heat.

Sheer Net Blouse  with Floral Embroidery

Delicate, airy, and ultra-feminine—ideal for garden parties and sangeets.

Cotton Ikat Blouse with Deep Back

Bold back cuts and breathable cotton? The ultimate summer combo.

Off-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse

Add a dramatic flair to your look with this trending silhouette.

Backless Mirror  Work Blouse

Sparkle without overheating—mirror work on light fabrics is a summer win.

Try These This Summer!

Want to turn heads this season? Pair these blouse styles with light sarees and minimal jewellery.