Designer Saree Blouses Perfect for Summer Events
Sleeveless Boat Neck Blouse
A classic and elegant choice—perfect for daytime events and breathable in summer heat.
Sheer Net Blouse
with Floral Embroidery
Delicate, airy, and ultra-feminine—ideal for garden parties and sangeets.
Cotton Ikat Blouse with Deep Back
Bold back cuts and breathable cotton? The ultimate summer combo.
Off-Shoulder Ruffle Blouse
Add a dramatic flair to your look with this trending silhouette.
Backless Mirror
Work Blouse
Sparkle without overheating—mirror work on light fabrics is a summer win.
Try These This Summer!
Want to turn heads this season? Pair these blouse styles with light sarees and minimal jewellery.