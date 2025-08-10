Top 8 Vitamin D-Rich Foods to Boost Immunity & Bone Health Fast
Egg Yolks If you usually eat eggs but skip the yellow part, then you are missing a big source of Vitamin D, as one yolk will give you about 40 IUs.
Salmon Salmon is the best source of Vitamin D. Adding salmon to your meal can fullfil your requirement of Vitamin D.
Fortified Milk Most packaged milk is now fortified with Vitamin D. Great excuse to go back to your childhood habit of a warm glass before bed
Mushrooms Some mushrooms the one who are exposed to UV light are excellent sources of Vitamin D. They help boost immunity and even support heart health.
Tuna Tuna is an affordable Vitamin D, it even strengthens the joints and improves energy levels.
Fortified Orange Juice Fortified Orange Juice is a tasty way to get Vitamin D. Great for the kids who don’t like dairy, but you can avoid this if you’re lactose intolerant.
Yogurt Yogurt is a healthy option that is rich in Vitamin D. It also improves digestion and supports bone health.
Cheese Cheese is great for strengthening the bones and teeth, and even a tasty food that contains Vitamin D.