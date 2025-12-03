✕
Dec 03, 2025
Harshita-gothi
Top 9 International Cricketers Whose Careers Ended Due to Injuries
Mark Boucher – Eye injury ended his legendary wicketkeeping career.
Phil Hughes – Fatal head injury during a match cut his journey short.
James Taylor – Heart condition forced sudden retirement.
Craig Kieswetter – Facial injury from bouncer ended international hopes.
Shane Bond – Career stalled repeatedly due to chronic back issues.
Simon Jones – Persistent knee injuries halted his Test success.
Saba Karim – Eye injury ended his India career early.
Nathan Bracken – Knee injuries pushed him out at his peak.
Beau Casson – Rare heart condition forced early exit from the game.
