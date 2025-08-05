Top 90s Classic Bollywood Movies You Must Watch
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is one of the iconinc movie of the Indian cinema directed by Aditya Chopra. The star cast includes legend actors Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. This ultimate love story redefines romance in Bollywood.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) is a family drama with loads of tradition, love, and remarkable musics directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The star cast includes Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992) is a coming-age sports movie directed by Mansoor Khan. with top notch starcast Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka. The movie had some of iconic songs like "Pehla Nasha."
Andaz Apna Apna (1994) Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is a classic comedy movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The stars are Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor.
Dil Se (1998) Dil Se (1998) is a gripping love story with mesmerizing A.R. Rahman tracks directed by Mani Ratnam. The iconic starcast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta.
Rangeela (1995) Rangeela (1995) is directed by Ram Gopal Varma with peacful A.R. Rahman’s soundtracks. The star casts are Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar, and Jackie Shroff.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) is an popular movie that shows friendship with a blend of love directed by Karan Johar. The famous trio of this movie is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.