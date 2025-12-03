✕
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
List of Countries by Number of Languages
Papua New Guinea
Home to the most languages in the world — around 840+ languages spoken!
Indonesia
This island nation speaks 700+ languages
Nigeria
Africa’s most linguistically diverse country — 500+ languages
India
We speak around 450+ languages.
China
Around 300+ languages spoken
Mexico
About 290+ languages still in use
Cameroon
Over 270+ languages spoken
Read More
World’s Longest Railway Platform is in India — Hubballi Junction
Fatty Liver Warning: 7 Face Changes You Must Notice Early
Chicken vs Fish: Better Protein Choice for You?
Guava Benefits & Side Effects: Should You Eat It Daily?