Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

List of Countries by Number of Languages

Papua New Guinea

Home to the most languages in the world — around 840+ languages spoken!

Indonesia

This island nation speaks 700+ languages

Nigeria

Africa’s most linguistically diverse country — 500+ languages

India

We speak around 450+ languages.

China

Around 300+ languages spoken

Mexico

About 290+ languages still in use

Cameroon

Over 270+ languages spoken

