✕
Nov 20, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Top Jaw-Dropping Wedding Destinations In Udaipur For A Royal Affair
City Palace Udaipur – Grand halls, lake views, perfect for royal weddings.
Taj Lake Palace – Floating palace on Lake Pichola with luxury vibes.
The Leela Palace – Gorgeous waterfront mandap setups and premium decor.
Oberoi Udaivilas – Domes, courtyards, and a regal ambiance.
Fateh Garh Fort – Heritage-style wedding with panoramic views.
Jagmandir Island Palace – Iconic island venue for lavish ceremonies.
RAAS Devigarh – 18th-century fort palace with modern royal interiors.
Chunda Palace – Traditional Rajasthani charm with intricate artwork.
Amet Haveli – Intimate lakefront venue for dreamy sunset weddings.
Zana Lake Resort – Modern luxury with stunning lake-facing decor.
Read More
Top Jaw-Dropping Wedding Destinations In Udaipur For A Royal Affair
How To Get Your Vitamin D Fix In Winters
Top Destinations To End The Year With Stunning Last Sunsets Of 2025
Indian Cities With Highest Number Of Extra-Marital Affairs