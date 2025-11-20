A view of the sea
Nov 20, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Top Jaw-Dropping Wedding Destinations In Udaipur For A Royal Affair

City Palace Udaipur – Grand halls, lake views, perfect for royal weddings.

Taj Lake Palace – Floating palace on Lake Pichola with luxury vibes.

The Leela Palace – Gorgeous waterfront mandap setups and premium decor.

Oberoi Udaivilas – Domes, courtyards, and a regal ambiance.

Fateh Garh Fort – Heritage-style wedding with panoramic views.

Jagmandir Island Palace – Iconic island venue for lavish ceremonies.

RAAS Devigarh – 18th-century fort palace with modern royal interiors.

Chunda Palace – Traditional Rajasthani charm with intricate artwork.

Amet Haveli – Intimate lakefront venue for dreamy sunset weddings.

Zana Lake Resort – Modern luxury with stunning lake-facing decor.

