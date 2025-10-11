✕
Oct 11, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Use a toothpick or dotting tool to make simple polka dots over a neutral base.
Use nail striping tape or a thin brush for diagonal, vertical, or horizontal stripes.
Classic tips with colored, glitter, or metallic lines instead of plain white.
Blend two colors with a sponge for a soft gradient effect.
Small flowers painted on one or two nails for a delicate look.
Paint one nail differently with glitter, stickers, or foil.
Leave parts of your nail bare for a modern, chic look.
Trendy Nail Art Ideas That Are Simple to Do
