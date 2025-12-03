✕
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Unique Indian Traditional Professions Still Surviving
Snake charmers perform old entertainment art.
Cobblers repair shoes on roadside stalls even today.
Bangle makers create colourful lac and glass bangles.
Potters still hand-craft clay pots in villages.
Blacksmiths make tools, knives, and farming equipment.
Weavers preserve handloom sarees and fabrics.
Puppeteers keep traditional storytelling alive.
