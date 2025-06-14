Dehydration often causes low energy. When you don't drink enough water, your blood thickens, slowing circulation. This makes it harder for oxygen and nutrients to reach your muscles and brain, leading to feelings of exhaustion even without physical exertion.
Not enough water can shrink brain tissue and lower blood volume, causing headaches and lightheadedness. Dehydration also throws off your electrolytes, leading to foggy thinking and poor focus.
Water softens stools, helping waste move efficiently through your intestines. Low fluid intake slows digestion, causing constipation, gas, and bloating.