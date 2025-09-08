Weird Traditions Around the World That Will Surprise You

La Tomatina, Spain People throw massive amounts of tomatoes at each other for fun on a yearly basis.
Monkey Buffet Festival, Thailand Monkeys are given a huge meal consisting of fruits and vegetables.
Polterabend, Germany Before marriages they break dishes loudly in hopes of bringing positively luck while cleaning up.
Face-in-Cake, Mexico At a birthday parties a person's face is pressed into the cake as part of the fun celebration.
Orange Battle, Italy The teams have a massive orange street fight to represent revolt against tyranny.
Finger Cutting, Indonesia Women needing to grieve will cut off their fingers and to keep the spirits away.
Baby Tossing, India Babies are dropped from large heights off the temple onto sheets as blessings.