Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Banana First Thing in the Morning
Natural energy boost — quick carbs + vitamins.
Good for digestion — fiber helps bowel movement.
Supports healthy skin — vitamins & antioxidants.
Helps regulate blood pressure naturally.
Boosts mood — natural serotonin precursors.
Helps control acidity and supports gut health.
Provides essential nutrients to start your day right.
