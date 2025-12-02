A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat a Banana First Thing in the Morning

Natural energy boost — quick carbs + vitamins.

Good for digestion — fiber helps bowel movement.

Supports healthy skin — vitamins & antioxidants.

Helps regulate blood pressure naturally.

Boosts mood — natural serotonin precursors.

Helps control acidity and supports gut health.

Provides essential nutrients to start your day right.

