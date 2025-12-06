A view of the sea
Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

Which Are India’s Richest States in 2025? Full GDP + Income Ranking

Maharashtra — India’s largest economy by GSDP.

Tamil Nadu — High GDP + strong per-capita income thanks to industry & services.

Karnataka — IT & services hub; ranks high on per-capita income and economic output.

Gujarat — Industrial power-house, among top in GDP and per-capita wealth

Uttar Pradesh — Large GSDP contribution due to size and population, big economy overall.

West Bengal — Among top 10 states by GDP, contributing significantly to national economy.

Rajasthan — Steady economy, ranks among largest states by GDP output.

