Dec 06, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
Which Are India’s Richest States in 2025? Full GDP + Income Ranking
Maharashtra
— India’s largest economy by GSDP.
Tamil Nadu
— High GDP + strong per-capita income thanks to industry & services.
Karnataka
— IT & services hub; ranks high on per-capita income and economic output.
Gujarat — Industrial power-house, among top in GDP and per-capita wealth
Uttar Pradesh — Large GSDP contribution due to size and population, big economy overall.
West Bengal
— Among top 10 states by GDP, contributing significantly to national economy.
Rajasthan
— Steady economy, ranks among largest states by GDP output.
