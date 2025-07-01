Why Is The Iconic Glastonbury Festival Under Police Investigation In 2025?
Bob Vylan’s chant “Death to the IDF” sparked major public outrage.
Kneecap encouraged riots and criticized UK politicians during their Glastonbury performance.
BBC aired the performances live, later apologised for not halting broadcast.
UK leaders condemned the remarks as inappropriate and highly inflammatory on stage.
Police investigating possible hate speech or incitement from controversial festival performances.
