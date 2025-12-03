✕
Dec 03, 2025
Harshita-gothi
World's happiest country gives permanent residency to Indians
Finland (world’s happiest country) opens permanent residency for Indians.
Requires valid permits, documents, and continuous residency.
Family members can be sponsored for residence.
Access to healthcare, education, and social benefits.
PR allows living and working in Finland long-term.
Application cost is affordable for Indian applicants.
Offers high quality of life and strong work-life balance.
Read More
World’s happiest country gives permanent residency to Indians
7 Self-Help Books That Will Transform Your Life
World’s most weakest passports in 2025
7 Countries Where Gold Is Cheaper Than in India