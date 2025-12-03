A view of the sea
Dec 03, 2025
Harshita-gothi

World's happiest country gives permanent residency to Indians

Finland (world’s happiest country) opens permanent residency for Indians.

Requires valid permits, documents, and continuous residency.

Family members can be sponsored for residence.

Access to healthcare, education, and social benefits.

PR allows living and working in Finland long-term.

Application cost is affordable for Indian applicants.

Offers high quality of life and strong work-life balance.

