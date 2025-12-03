A view of the sea
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

World’s Longest Railway Platform is in India — Hubballi Junction

Hubballi Junction in Karnataka has the world’s longest railway platform.

It’s around 1.5 km long, super huge for long trains.

Two big trains can stand there together comfortably.

Helps reduce crowding and delays.

It connects major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The platform upgrade shows India’s railway modernization.

It’s a little travel pride moment for India.

