✕
Dec 03, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
World’s Longest Railway Platform is in India — Hubballi Junction
Hubballi Junction in Karnataka has the world’s longest railway platform.
It’s around 1.5 km long, super huge for long trains.
Two big trains can stand there together comfortably.
Helps reduce crowding and delays.
It connects major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai.
The platform upgrade shows India’s railway modernization.
It’s a little travel pride moment for India.
Read More
World’s Longest Railway Platform is in India — Hubballi Junction
Fatty Liver Warning: 7 Face Changes You Must Notice Early
Chicken vs Fish: Better Protein Choice for You?
Guava Benefits & Side Effects: Should You Eat It Daily?