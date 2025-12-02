A view of the sea
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja

World’s Weakest Passports in 2025

Afghanistan: Extremely limited visa-free access globally.

Iraq: Very few countries allow visa-free entry.

Syria: Global restrictions due to security & politics.

Pakistan: Heavy visa restrictions and few privileges abroad.

Yemen: Conflict zones — minimal travel freedom.

Bangladesh: Lower visa-free reach compared to stronger passports.

Somalia: Instability leads to strict travel limitations.

