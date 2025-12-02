✕
Dec 02, 2025
Vanshika-ahuja
World’s Weakest Passports in 2025
Afghanistan: Extremely limited visa-free access globally.
Iraq: Very few countries allow visa-free entry.
Syria: Global restrictions due to security & politics.
Pakistan: Heavy visa restrictions and few privileges abroad.
Yemen: Conflict zones — minimal travel freedom.
Bangladesh: Lower visa-free reach compared to stronger passports.
Somalia: Instability leads to strict travel limitations.
