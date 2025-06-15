World's Smallest Airport?
Discover the tiny Dutch airstrip making headlines.
Juancho E. Yrausquin
Located in the Netherlands, this
airstrip is so small
, it looks like a farm road from the sky!
How Small Is It?
Just
a few hundred meters long
, it can only handle
light aircraft
— and no control tower in sight!
What You’ll See There
Open fields, a basic hangar, and wide skies. No terminals, no queues — just pure flying joy.
Why It Stands Out
Despite its size, it’s fully operational and serves recreational flyers and private planes.
Is It the Smallest in the World?
It’s one of the contenders! Aviation lovers call it a marvel of simplicity.
This airstrip proves that
aviation doesn’t always need scale
— just a runway and a passion for flight.