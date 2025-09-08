Yoga for Beginners: 7 Poses to Reduce Stress

Child's Pose (Balasana) Explores relaxation, calms mind, releases shoulder tensions
Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana) Moves spine and releases tensions and stress, expands motion to create sense of calmness
Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana) Calms the nerve system, releases fatigue, and provides a great stretch for back and legs
Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Sitting cross legged, provides a hip opening position that creates calmness and state of serenity with a hint of physical fatigue
Legs-Up-the-Wall (VIPARITA KARANI) Legs vertical in the air, this pose is associated with decreased levels of anxiety by calming the brain area that is associated with anxiety; improves blood flow and establishing calm and tranquility.
Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) Calms the nerve systems, induces mental and emotional calm and relaxation; lengthens and stretches the spine.
Savasana Total physical relaxation of the body, improves mind calm, decreases feelings of stress, and fully invites feelings of peace.