Sep 08, 2025
Vani-verma

Yoga for Beginners: 7 Poses to Reduce Stress

Child's Pose (Balasana) Explores relaxation, calms mind, releases shoulder tensions

Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana) Moves spine and releases tensions and stress, expands motion to create sense of calmness

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana) Calms the nerve system, releases fatigue, and provides a great stretch for back and legs

Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Sitting cross legged, provides a hip opening position that creates calmness and state of serenity with a hint of physical fatigue

Legs-Up-the-Wall (VIPARITA KARANI) Legs vertical in the air, this pose is associated with decreased levels of anxiety by calming the brain area that is associated with anxiety; improves blood flow and establishing calm and tranquility.

Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana) Calms the nerve systems, induces mental and emotional calm and relaxation; lengthens and stretches the spine.

Savasana Total physical relaxation of the body, improves mind calm, decreases feelings of stress, and fully invites feelings of peace.

