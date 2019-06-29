Chucker Shoaib Akhtar lists Pakistan's favours ahead of Afghanistan match, confuses politics with sport, social media grimaces at cheap skate: Social media turned hostile to Shoaib Akhtar after he took a cheap shot at Afghanistan team ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match.

Chucker Shoaib Akhtar lists Pakistan’s favours ahead of Afghanistan match, confuses politics with sport, social media grimaces at cheap skate: Ahead of the much-awaited Pakistan vs Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar grabbed the attention of social media for his not so amusing remarks. In a 2-minute long video, the Rawalpindi Express blended sports with politics and the outcome did not taste good at all. Along with his claims that Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will definitely beat Afghanistan-led Gulbadin Naib in the match today, the chucker also took some cheap shots at India for investing in the Afghanistan team. Well, this was not it! Akhtar also went on to list Pakistan’s favours on Afghanistan and that all did not come out very well.

The video begins with Shoaib reminiscing the fact that Pakistan used to train boys in Peshawar and Rawalpindi, who are now being trained in Delhi and Noida. The former Pakistani bowler then took a shot on India over not injecting maturity in the Afghanistan players. Adding a controversial remark to the video, Akhtar claimed that if checked then most of the Afghani players still carry their Pakistani IDs and belong to Peshawar. He further threatened not to compare Pakistan with Afghanistan, warning the latter team can get banned too.

Shoaib Akhtar's message for Afghanistan and their cricket board ahead of clash with Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/cNynasUWbc — Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) June 28, 2019

He further asserted that Afghanistan should not forget that Pakistan offered shelter to all its immigrants for more than 40 years. However, the display of compassion did not go very well with social media.

Social media users were seen expressing their resentment with Akhtar’s comment in a series of retweets. Here’s take a look:

Ittni ghatiya Socch hai ek international team ke player ki..

I pity u all Pakistani… — Namo Namo!! (@PoojaGoradia2) June 28, 2019

I wonder why shoaib akhtar is commenting on afghan team? It’s like messi commenting on the soccer team of Azerbaijan — Hasan הסן (@michaelsccott) June 29, 2019

Horrible statement from Shoaib Akhtar. He was my favourite player because of his ferocious bouncers and pace but he clearly has alot of hate inside him for his own Muslim brothers. Apologies on behalf of Muslims — Arsalan (Uhr-suh-lān) Lion 🦁 (@ArsalanZaman2) June 29, 2019

For all the latest World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App