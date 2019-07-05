India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup while as Sri Lanka were knocked-out from the tournament. India have 13 points from eight games while as Sri Lanka have eight points from as many as games. Both the teams will be looking to end league match campaign with a win.

India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The Virat Kohli-led team will be looking to end the World Cup league matches campaign with a win over Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka in Leeds. India will be playing their last league match while as the Islanders will be playing the last match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Men in Blue are looking for a win to keep winning momentum going and play a semi-final with confidence. They have won their last match against Bangladesh, however, last their penultimate match to England.

On the other side, Sri Lanka will try to play their best and return to their country with a positive note. After coming victory over West Indies, the Islanders will be eyeing to beat India, that has only lost single game so far in the World cup 2019. They lost to tournament favorites England which paved the way for latter to qualify for the semi-final and halted Pakistan’s World Cup journey.

Currently, India are staying at the second spot of the points table with 13 points from eight games. The match against New Zealand which has also secured their World cup berth was washed-out. While as Sri Lanka are staying at the sixth spot carrying eight points from eight games. They were bit unlucky, as their two matches were rained out.

Squads:

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal.

