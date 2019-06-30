India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score: Another exciting battle will take place today between India and England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match number 38. England will today eye to stop India’s winning streak and support Pakistan to qualify for semis, and if England loses today then they will be knocked out of the tournament. The match will start at 3:00 as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and according to England time the match will commence at 10:30 am.
The men in blue will be wearing Orange and Blue colour jersey in today’s game to mark the distinction. The match is expected to be another high-voltage match as both the teams are studded with match-winning players who can turn the table around at any moment. India and England have competed 7 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup history and both the teams won 3-3 times, while 1 match was washed out due to rain.
Squads for India vs England match:
England
Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Live Updates
Raining sixes at Edgbaston
England is now dealing in sixes and boundaries only. Jhonny Bairstow and Jason Roy has scripted a strong start and Englishmen are now eyeing a gigantic total. According to the cricket experts, England will today score 320+ runs.
England 84/0
Openers are dealing in boundaries. Bairstow smacks a two fours and a six off Chahal and once they have got that they have taken the easy singles,
Ind vs Eng
A good over for England as both the batsmen collect 14 runs off it. With a 4,1,6,0,0,0 England gets 14 runs from over number 14.
Six!
Baisrtow hist six. He has lofted this straight back over umpire's head. These runs are essential for the team to make runs and the partnership between two are going to be stronger.
ENG 73/0
Hardik Pandya back into the attack, and ohhh, here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over and again a boundary on the second ball of the over by Bairstow.
Fifty run partnership
17th ODI 50-run partnership for Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.
ENG 63/0
Yuzvendra Chahal again in the attack, gave just two runs in the first five balls of the over. What an over, Chahal gave just three runs out of the 12th over.
Ind vs Eng
Lucky Bairstow, it was a fine outside edge of Jason Roy's gloves but the umpire called not out. No DRS used by India, but Sniko meter shows he was out.
ENG 60/0
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack, gave just two runs in the first four balls of the over and here comes the first six of the game on the fifth ball of the over and again a boundary on the last ball of the over by Roy.
Ind vs Eng
Team India is keen to get the first breakthrough. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. On the other side, Jason Roy and Jhonny Bairstow are eyeing a big partnership.
ENG 47/0
Mohammad Shami again in action, India needs a wicket at this point of time in order to dominate the game. No boundaries till the fifth ball of the over.
Ind vs Eng
India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match number 38.
Match Fact
India and England have locked horns 7 times at the ICC Cricket World Cup and both the teams have won 3 games each and 1 match was washed out due to rain. Today Virat Kohli and men would be eyeing to take a lead, while England would want to stop India's winning streak.
ENG 46/0
Bumrah delivering the 9th over, gave no run in the first four balls of the over, this is going to be maiden over as per Bumrah's performance. Maiden over.
ENG 46/0
Yuzvendra Chahal back into the attack, gave just a single run in the first four balls of the over and here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the over and again a boundary on the last ball of the over by Roy.
England 46/0 after 8 overs
English batsmen Jhonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are playing well and eyeing to build a strong partnership.
ENG 37/0
Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack, trying his best to restrict boundaries, gave just two runs in the first five balls.
ENG 35/0
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack, and here goes a boundary on the third ball of the over by Bairstow.
ENG 28/0
Mohammad Shami delivering the 5th over, England is on the way to have a good start, in order to maintain pressure, India needs wickets, and ohhh, here goes a boundary on the third ball of the over.
ENG 19/0
Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack, gave no run in the first four balls of the over. Jasprit Bumrah trying his best to maintain pressure on England. Ohhh, here comes a boundary on the fifth ball of the over.
ENG 14/0
Mohammad Shami back into the attack, and here comes a boundary on the second ball of the third over by Bairstow. Shami trying his best not gave runs, gave just a single boundary in the over.
ENG 10/0
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack, trying his best to give no runs, gave no runs in the first five balls of the over. What an over, gave just a single run in the over.
ENG 9/0
First over delivered by Mohammad Shami and England has a good start as Roy scored two boundaries in the first over. England at a score of 9 runs after the first over without no loss.