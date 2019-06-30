India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score, Ind vs Eng LIVE, India vs England match score, IndvsEng Live streaming, England vs India, EngvsIndia, ENGvIND: Team India will take on England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the match number 38 at Birmingham's Edgbaston Cricket stadium. Eion Mongon won the toss and opted to bat first, which means India will be chasing today.

India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score: Another exciting battle will take place today between India and England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, match number 38. England will today eye to stop India’s winning streak and support Pakistan to qualify for semis, and if England loses today then they will be knocked out of the tournament. The match will start at 3:00 as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and according to England time the match will commence at 10:30 am.

The men in blue will be wearing Orange and Blue colour jersey in today’s game to mark the distinction. The match is expected to be another high-voltage match as both the teams are studded with match-winning players who can turn the table around at any moment. India and England have competed 7 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup history and both the teams won 3-3 times, while 1 match was washed out due to rain.

Squads for India vs England match:

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Live Updates

