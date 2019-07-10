Win for New Zealand, happiness in Pakistan, here is how Pakistani tweeple reacted to India's 18-run loss in Manchester: After India lost to Kiwis in a nail-biter by 18 runs in Manchester and secured their berth for the final of the showpiece event, the social media users of Pakistan could not stop themselves from expressing their excitement.

Win for New Zealand, happiness in Pakistan, here is how Pakistani tweeple reacted to India’s 18-run loss in Manchester: The victory in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 not only made New Zealanders happy but happiness can be seen in a neighbouring country Pakistan also. After India lost to Kiwis in a nail-biter by 18 runs in Manchester and secured their berth for the final of the showpiece event, the social media users of Pakistan could not stop themselves from expressing their excitement.

All over Twitter, netizens from across the world are tweeting about India vs New Zealand semi-final result with the hashtag #INDvsNZ and writing their views. But the Pakistani social media users took it another level as they got a chance to mock India and its players. The match result acted as a catharsis for Pakistan after they could not qualify for the knock-out stage.

Apart from the political rivalry between the two countries, there has been a fight on the pitch too. The Men in Green suffered a humiliating defeat in the league stage against India. Though Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team made a comeback and won four consecutive games in the tournament but they had to rely on India and New Zealand to get help.

Almost all the hopes of Pakistan were dashed when England lost to New Zealand. The remaining hopes vanished when India lost to England. Two consecutive victories by England secured them the semi-final berth and booked the tickets for Pakistan players to Islamabad.

Here is the social media reaction of Pakitan over India’s defeat:

Mission acomplished 🙏🙏 Thanks Major Williamson. We are proud of you . #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/dn4VBdPvO8 — MR Furqan (@Mrr_furqan) July 10, 2019

