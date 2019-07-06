India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the match 44 of the ICC World Cup 2019 today, July 6, 2019, at Headingley, Leeds. While it is a match of pride for Sri Lanka after being eliminated, Virat Kohli and Co will play to grab the first spot at World Cup points table 2019, provided Australia lose to South Africa. India is currently on the second position after its last victory against Bangladesh on July 2, 2019.
Coming to weather, there are almost no chances of rain while skies are predicted to be partly cloudy. Also, it is not going to be a completely sunny day. As India has already made it to the semi-finals, the speculations are doing rounds that Mayank Aggarwal could be playing in the place of Rohit Sharma.
Here’s India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates:
Live Updates
After 4 overs, Sri Lanka 17/1
Ohh! What a bowler, Bumrah strikes. Karunaratne gone! Sri Lankan skipper caught by MS Dhoni. An early wicket for India. Another maiden over from Bumrah. After 4 overs, Sri Lanka 17/1
Sri Lanka 17/0 after 3 overs.
Bhuvaneswar Kumar continues his spell. He missed the length on the third ball, it was back of a length and wide of off. Karunaratne thrashed the ball towards the points region. Next ball again a poor delivery and Karunaratne pushes it through the square leg. Expensive over by Kumar, 12 runs coming off it. Sri Lanka 17/0 after 3 overs.
After 2 overs, Sri Lanka 5/0
Jasprit Bumrah starts his spell with a maiden. Karunaratne sees off the over. After 2 overs, Sri Lanka 5/0. Karunaratne 1, Perera 4
After first over, Sri Lanka 5/0
An elegant drive from Kushal Perera. Not very much swing getting to see from Bhubaneswar Kumar. He bowls the first over of the innings. After first over, Sri Lanka 5/0. Karunaratne 1, Perera 4.
India, Sri Lanka squad
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
Sri Lanka win toss
Sri Lanka has won the toss and has chosen to bat first. While India will be playing to continue its winning streak, it's going to be a match of pride for Sri Lanka.