India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the match 44 of the ICC World Cup 2019 today, July 6, 2019, at Headingley, Leeds.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the match 44 of the ICC World Cup 2019 today, July 6, 2019, at Headingley, Leeds. While it is a match of pride for Sri Lanka after being eliminated, Virat Kohli and Co will play to grab the first spot at World Cup points table 2019, provided Australia lose to South Africa. India is currently on the second position after its last victory against Bangladesh on July 2, 2019.

Coming to weather, there are almost no chances of rain while skies are predicted to be partly cloudy. Also, it is not going to be a completely sunny day. As India has already made it to the semi-finals, the speculations are doing rounds that Mayank Aggarwal could be playing in the place of Rohit Sharma.

Here’s India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App