#PakistanVsNamakHaram trends on Twitter after Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO claims their team is better than Pakistan: #PakistanVsNamakHaram is trending on Twitter during the match between the Green Shirts and tournament minnows in Leeds. The trend started in the backdrop of Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO's claim that their team is far better than Afghanistan in all aspects to the cricket.

The Pakistani fans are tweeting with the said hashtag and expressing their anger at Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) after its CEO claimed their team is far better than Pakistan in all the three departments. Acting CEO of the ACB Assadullah had also said that Pakistan should ask them for technical, coaching and more support for the betterment of their cricket.

Khan’s comments invited outrage from Pakistan whose fans considered the CEO’s comments as disrespecting the country which has helped Afghanistan for the last 40 years. Shoaib Akhtar, former fast bowler also lashed out at the ACB. Ahead of Pakistan vs Afghanistan clash in the World Cup, Akhtar warned the ACB to not issue such statements, failing which their national team could be banned as their players according to him, enjoy identify cards of Karachi and Peshawar. The Rawalpindi Express asserted that Pakistan will crush World Cup minnows in Leeds.

Today’s game is a must-win for Pakistan to stay alive in the tournament. This is their penultimate match and the last match will be played against Bangladesh. On the other side, Afghanistan have nothing to lose and are trying to improve their performance. Afghanistan team have lost all the seven games in the World cup.

Absolutely pathetic from Afghan Fans at the Ground. Attacking Pakistani fans and creating an environment unheard of at ICC events.#PakistanVsNamakHarams #PAKvsAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lpsLaHiHRd — Cricket Blog (@blogcricket_pk) June 29, 2019

