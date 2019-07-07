Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to not resign from captaincy, says satisfied with the performance of players in World Cup: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has stated that he will not be resigning from captaincy following team's early exit from the ICC Cricket World cup 2019. He said that he was satisfied with the performance of their players in the tournament.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to not resign from captaincy, says satisfied with the performance of players in World Cup: Under fire from former cricketers and fans, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Sunday said that he will not resign from the post following his poor performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Sarfaraz maintained that he was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and they are the right authority to keep or remove him. He held net run-rate responsible for Pakistan’s early exit from the tournament, saying that gathering 11 points from nine games was not bad at all.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that he was satisfied with the performance of players in the tournament, adding that the World Cup squad was framed with his consultancy. About his dismal batting in the tournament, Sarafaz said that he was more concerned about the team, invoking Haris Sohail’s higher batting slot in the playing XI.

Commenting on the positive things achieved by Pakistan in the ICC’s showpiece event, Sarfaraz said that the fans should look at the talent emerging in terms of Babar Azam, Imamul Haq and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green failed to secure a semi-final berth in the World Cup as they stayed at the fifth spot in the points table. Out of nine games, Pakistan won five and lost three. Their one match against Sri Lanka was washed-out. Though New Zealand and Pakistan had the same points but Pakistan could not make it to the semis as their net run-rate was in minus.

After failing to perform against West Indies, Australia and India, the former players of Pakistan and their fans heavily criticised the team particularly Sarfaraz. In a match against India, the skipper was caught yawning behind the stumps. He was brutally trolled on social media.

For all the latest World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App