Pakistani fans' trauma after India lose to England: Pakistani fans have been criticising Indian players after they lose to England in the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Before the match, the Pakistani fans were supporting and cheering India as their victory would have given a place to Pakistan in the sem-finals.

Pakistani fans’ trauma after India lose to England: While England managed to hamper India’s unbeaten streak at Edgbaston, the 38th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 has thrown a few more hurdles for Pakistan on its way to semi-finals. India failed to reach the 338-run target thrown at it by England and concluded its innings in 306 runs. Undoubtedly, it was a crucial match for Indian supporters, however, India also received massive support from its arch-rivals, Pakistan, prior to the match. Pakistani supporters were cheering for India as if the team had beaten England, Pakistan would have to win just one match against Bangladesh to qualify to semi-finals. However, the possibility was shunned after England’s win.

Now, Pakistan has nothing in his hands and is again relying on the defeats of other teams to make it to the top four positions in the points table. Currently, Pakistan is on the fifth spot with 9 points and will most likely support England in its match against New Zealand. If England succeeded in defeating New Zealand or India loses both the upcoming matches by huge margins, only then Pakistan can make its come back in the league.

Meanwhile, dishearted Pakistan fans were seen disappointed with India’s performance. Social media platforms were jampacked with posts criticising India. Pakistani supporters were seen expressing their disappointment after India failed to spread its charm on the field. Indian fans, too, did not miss a chance to take on the Pakistani supporters. Here are some of the hilarious tweets:

Pakistan is supporting India and India start playing like Pakistan#INDvENG — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 30, 2019

England : We are back in semifinal race.

India : 😝😂😝#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/foOgxD1mQr — Aanu Pareek (@AanuPareek) July 1, 2019

Hahahhahahahhahahahahahaha memes ka world cup karao bc pic.twitter.com/B1AdZZgJC1 — expert on everything (@CharsiBhangi) June 30, 2019

