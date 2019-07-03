Ravindra Jadeja blasts Sanjay Manjrekar, says stop verbal diarrhoea: Ravindra Jadeja has come down heavily on commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in the ODI cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja blasts Sanjay Manjrekar, says stop verbal diarrhoea: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday tore into former cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks that he is not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in the ODI cricket. Manjrekar had said that Jadeja is a pure bowler made for the Test cricket. However, he said that he would rather have a batsman and a spinner in the 50-over game.

Reacting to Manjrekar’s remarks, Jadeja said that he has played twice the number of matches former cricketer has played, adding that he is still playing the cricket. He also asked Manjrekar to learn to respect people who have achieved. He went on to say that it is enough now as he has heard enough of verbal diarrhoea.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

Earlier, India lost to England, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had said that the team is looking at for Bangladesh clash. But he was not included in the playing XI. Dinesh Karthik was given the opportunity to play the match.

Manjrekar had also criticised MS Dhoni for scoring runs with a low strike rate. In a tweet, he had said that Dhoni has scored 41 off 87 balls vs spin in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and in warm-up games he made 69 off 56 balls vs spin.

Here’s something interesting about Dhoni -. 41 off 87 balls v spin this WC. But in the warm up games 69 off 56 balls v spin. That tells me it’s mental too. He does not put his wicket on the line as much in the big games.#ICCCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue have qualified for the semi-finals, second team after Australia. They defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs with the help of Rohit Sharma’s fourth World Cup 2019 century. The team will be playing their last league match against Sri Lanka on July 6, 2019. They are staying at the second spot of the points table with 13 points.

For all the latest World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App