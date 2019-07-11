Sachin Tendulkar says MS Dhoni coming in at NO.5 would have made a difference, Sourav Ganguly expresses surprise over Dhoni's batting position in World Cup semi-final: Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have said that MS Dhoni would have helped India if he came at number 5 in the semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhoni scored 50 runs in the match after he cem to bat at number 7.

Sachin Tendulkar says MS Dhoni coming in at NO.5 would have made a difference, Sourav Ganguly expresses surprise over Dhoni’s batting position in World Cup semi-final: Former Indian cricketers and legends have expressed surprise over the batting position of MS Dhoni in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The wicket-keeper batsman came at number seven after Hardik Pandya. While saying that Dhoni would have made a difference, if he came at number 5, Sachin Tendulkar stated that Dhoni would have helped the team at the crucial juncture. He said that Dhoni was smartly rotating the strike and controlling the proceedings.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also seconded Master Blaster. He expressed a surprise over the batting position of Dhoni. Ganguly said that Dhoni should have batted ahead of Pandya, adding that team needed that composure and not just his batting. The former left-handed batsman said that Dhoni would have stopped the falling of wickets and would have guided Rishabh Pant who lost his wicket while trying to hit a sixer.

After coming at number 7, Dhoni kept hopes of Men in Blue alive. He scored 50 off 72 balls coupled with a sixer and a boundary. As long as Dhoni was at the crease, the team was in the match. In a bid to score runs, Dhoni was run-out by Martin Guptill. After his dismissal, all the hopes were dashed.

India lost the match by 18 runs to a team that was at number four in the points table. With the win, New Zealand have secured their berth for the final of the World Cup. The Black Caps will meet either England or Australia in Lord’s on Sunday, July 14.

