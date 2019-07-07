Shoaib Akhtar has said that he wanted India to win the World Cup 2019. He praised Virat Kohli-led side particularly Rohit Sharma. India will be playing against New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. The second semi-final will be played between Australia and England.

Shoaib Akhtar backs Virat Kohli-led India to win World Cup 2019: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli-led India to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which has just three matches pending — two semi-finals and a final. Akhtar wanted World Cup to come back to the sub-continent from Australia which won the title in 2015. The Rawalpindi Express said that India have one of the best batting sides in the tournament with the likes of opener Rohit Sharma.

The world’s fastest bowler went on to praise Sharma for scoring five centuries in the single World Cup tournament, a feat achieved by none other than the Indian opener. He predicted that if the right-handed batsman continues his form, the team will be unbeatable.

Akhtar was sceptical about New Zealand, saying Kane Williamson-led side cannot handle pressure in big games and against big teams. The Black Caps will be playing the semi-final against India, a team which lost only one match out of nine games. Their one game against the same side was washed-out.

About the exit of Pakistan from reaching to the semi-final, he said that Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team played well in the tournament baring few games, adding that their exit should not have happened. Pakistan won five games out of nine and one matches against Sri Lanka was rained out. The Green Shirts and Kiwis are having 11 each point but the net run-rate of New Zealand is far better.

Meanwhile, four teams have made it to the semi-finals — India, New Zealand, Australia and England. India are also staying at the number one spot of the World Cup Points table. They won seven matches out of nine and dominated the tournament.

For all the latest World Cup 2019 News, download NewsX App