Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

1 Dead, 9 Injured In Mass Shooting Near Tennessee State University During Homecoming

A tragic mass shooting near Tennessee State University's homecoming events left one person dead and nine injured. Authorities are searching for the suspect as the investigation into the incident continues

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
1 Dead, 9 Injured In Mass Shooting Near Tennessee State University During Homecoming

A tragic shooting near Tennessee State University left one person dead and nine others injured on Saturday, as gunfire broke out amidst a crowd gathered for homecoming celebrations. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as the festivities were winding down, according to Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron.

The shooting erupted between two groups across a street near the university’s campus, with shell casings found on both sides, indicating an exchange of gunfire. Metro Nashville Police Commander Anthony McClain emphasized that the incident appeared unrelated to the official Tennessee State University events, which had included a parade earlier in the day. The university’s homecoming football game was being held in a different part of town at the time of the shooting.

“It’s unfortunate that a few individuals ruined what was supposed to be a celebratory event,” McClain stated. “We have to come to a point where we stop this violence.”

One Fatality And Several Young Victims

The police confirmed that a 24-year-old man was fatally shot during the incident. Among the injured were two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all of whom sustained non-critical injuries. Some of the victims appear to have been directly involved in the exchange of gunfire, according to police spokesperson Brooke Reese.

Quick Response From Authorities

Authorities responded immediately to the shooting, with police and firefighters already present due to the day’s events. Fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney noted that some firefighters used belts as makeshift tourniquets to aid the injured on-site.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as shots rang out. Jashawna Rucker, a bystander, told a local news outlet that she saw people crying and running for safety in the aftermath. “I am thankful I didn’t lose my life or get shot,” she said.

Another witness, Rauf Muhammad, recounted his experience. Muhammad, who had been selling food from a tent along the street, described the terrifying moment when the gunfire began. “Everyone was having fun, music was playing. Then suddenly, it felt like we were in a war zone,” he said.

MUST READ: More Than 5,000 People Evacuated To Safety After World War II-Era Bomb Discovered And Defused In Germany

Filed under

Latest world news Mass shooting Tennessee State University United States World news
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Entertainment

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox