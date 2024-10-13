1 Dead, 9 Injured In Mass Shooting Near Tennessee State University During Homecoming

A tragic mass shooting near Tennessee State University's homecoming events left one person dead and nine injured. Authorities are searching for the suspect as the investigation into the incident continues

A tragic shooting near Tennessee State University left one person dead and nine others injured on Saturday, as gunfire broke out amidst a crowd gathered for homecoming celebrations. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. as the festivities were winding down, according to Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Don Aaron.

The shooting erupted between two groups across a street near the university’s campus, with shell casings found on both sides, indicating an exchange of gunfire. Metro Nashville Police Commander Anthony McClain emphasized that the incident appeared unrelated to the official Tennessee State University events, which had included a parade earlier in the day. The university’s homecoming football game was being held in a different part of town at the time of the shooting.

“It’s unfortunate that a few individuals ruined what was supposed to be a celebratory event,” McClain stated. “We have to come to a point where we stop this violence.”

One Fatality And Several Young Victims

The police confirmed that a 24-year-old man was fatally shot during the incident. Among the injured were two 12-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all of whom sustained non-critical injuries. Some of the victims appear to have been directly involved in the exchange of gunfire, according to police spokesperson Brooke Reese.

Quick Response From Authorities

Authorities responded immediately to the shooting, with police and firefighters already present due to the day’s events. Fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney noted that some firefighters used belts as makeshift tourniquets to aid the injured on-site.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as shots rang out. Jashawna Rucker, a bystander, told a local news outlet that she saw people crying and running for safety in the aftermath. “I am thankful I didn’t lose my life or get shot,” she said.

Another witness, Rauf Muhammad, recounted his experience. Muhammad, who had been selling food from a tent along the street, described the terrifying moment when the gunfire began. “Everyone was having fun, music was playing. Then suddenly, it felt like we were in a war zone,” he said.

MUST READ: More Than 5,000 People Evacuated To Safety After World War II-Era Bomb Discovered And Defused In Germany