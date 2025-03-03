1 Killed, 4 Injured in Stabbing Attack in Israel

A man was killed and four others were left injured in a stabbing attack on Monday in the Israeli city of Haifa, Associated Press reported, quoting the police. The perpetrator has been neutralised, Israeli authorities told AP, adding that a security personnel and a civilian killed the attacker. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The attacker […]

A man was killed and four others were left injured in a stabbing attack on Monday in the Israeli city of Haifa, Associated Press reported, quoting the police. The perpetrator has been neutralised, Israeli authorities told AP, adding that a security personnel and a civilian killed the attacker.

The attacker was an Arab citizen of Israel who had recently returned after some time abroad, and the stabbing incident was being treated as a militant attack, the report further quoted police as saying.

The attack comes amid tense situation as the fate of the ceasefire in Gaza hangs in balance.

While Hamas praised the attack, it did not claim responsibility for it, the report added.

