An investigation into the frozen funds belonging to former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi has revealed that a colossal sum of at least $10 billion has been missing from the bank accounts of the deceased. The startling revelation has been made by the Belgian authorities which were controlling the seized accounts of Gaddafi since his demise. The reasons for the disappearance of such a huge amount are yet to be ascertained as the authorities have launched a full-scale probe into the matter.

According to reports, Libyan Investment Authority and Libyan Foreign Investment Company opened four separate accounts in Belgium-based Euroclear bank. On the suspicion of money laundering through these bank accounts, an investigation was conducted into the accounts and consequently, a whopping $16 billion were confiscated by the Belgian authorities. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the authorities discovered that more than $10 billion has gone missing from these accounts leaving an accumulated sum of just over $5 billion.

The investigation into these accounts, which were controlled by the inner circle of Muammar Gaddafi, further revealed that big and regular outflow of stock dividends, bond income and interest payments have been carried out over a period of time. And the bank statements, legal documents, emails and interviews show big discrepancies ultimately pointing fingers at the bank’s mismanagement of funds.

However, the Ministry of Finance, Belgium is maintaining that they have not taken any such decision which has led to the unfreezing of the accounts. Reportedly, this has raised a number of questions on the bank’s credibility as for how the seized accounts can lose over $10 billion without anybody from the bank knowing about it.

