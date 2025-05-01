Home
10 Killed, Dozens Injured After Passenger Bus Crashes Into Vehicles at Philippines Toll Booth

A passenger bus plowed into a row of vehicles waiting at a toll booth in Philippines on Thursday, killing 10 people and injuring over a dozen.

A passenger bus plowed into a row of vehicles waiting at a toll booth in northern Philippines on Thursday, killing 10 people, including children, and injuring more than two dozen others, Reuters reported, quoting police. The tragic crash happened around midday in Tarlac City, north of Manila, during the busy May Day holiday, when travel is typically heavy across the country, the report said.

Lt. Col. Romel Santos, Tarlac’s police chief, told reporters that the bus driver, who was among those injured, claimed he dozed off shortly before the crash.

“The bus crashed into a van, which was lined up with three other vehicles at the toll booth,” Santos said, according to Reuters. The van, carrying eight of the victims — including several children — was pinned between the bus and another car, he added.

According to the report, a couple travelling in a separate car also died in the collision, and many of the injured were passengers on the bus.

Authorities have taken the bus driver into custody for further investigation, the report said, adding that police are examining the cause of the accident.

According to the report, vehicular accidents are frequent in the Philippines, often due to lax enforcement of traffic laws, faulty vehicles, and reckless driving.

