10 million Ukrainian refugees have been forced to flee homes or been displaced inside the country in the wake of Russian invasion, said The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Sunday. UN Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said that millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to escalating crisis while 3.38 million people fled abroad amid the crisis. Nearly two-thirds of the refugees i.e about 2.05 million, have evacuated to Poland and about 180,000 are sheltering in Russia.

The International Organisation for Migration has said that the number of displaced people inside Ukraine was estimated to be 6.48 million, as of Wednesday.

As the Russia Ukraine war enters day 26, the resolution is no where in sight. Russia has given Mariupol administration a deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time to surrender. However, Ukraine has rejected this deadline, stating that the question of surrendering does not arise. Earlier, the Russian army bombed a school in Mariupol, in which around 400 people had taken shelter. All of them got buried in the rubble.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is heading to Poland this week. He will be in Poland’s Warsaw to discuss the escalating crisis with Poland President Andrzej Duda. Joe Biden is also expected to hold an urgent meet with NATO and other European allies.