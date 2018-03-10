Sri Lankan government declared that they have been investigating whether 10 suspected leaders had any outside funding or foreign help. On Thursday, several mosques and Muslim-owned properties were attacked by hundreds of anti-Muslim troops in the central Kandy district.

After a series of attacks on Muslims by Sinhalese Buddhists, Sri Lankan government declared that they have been investigating whether 10 suspected leaders had any outside funding or foreign help. On Thursday, several mosques and Muslim-owned properties were attacked by hundreds of anti-Muslim troops in the central Kandy district. Bombs were hurled on the Muslim properties and their businesses were set on fire and vandalised in several parts of Sri Lanka. There were reports of three being dead and several were injured during the riots. The communal violence in the city has been growing from Sunday.

As per reports, the 10 detained leaders had been remanded in the custody for 14 days and brought to Colombo for further questioning. As per police officials, three of them were from Kandy while the other seven from outside the district. Police also announced that 85 people had been arrested for rioting in the hill district while six properties were reported to have been damaged. Cabinet spokesperson Dayasiri Jayasekara also thrashed police for not taking necessary actions to control the violence. As per reports, from 21 million people in Sri Lanka, 9% of them are Muslims, 70% of the population is Buddhist Sinhalese while ethnic Tamils are about 13%.

As per reports, the presence of Muslim Rohingya asylum-seekers from Buddhist Myanmar has become an issue for some Buddhist nationalist. Their presence has been protested after the Buddhist nationalism in Buddhist Myanmar is rising in the areas of Buddhist Myanmar. On the other hand, hundreds of Sinhalese have helped Muslims to protect mosques while several monks held a rally against the violence in Colombo on Friday. A couple of days back, the social networking sites were blocked by Sri Lankan government to stop the communal violence from spreading.

