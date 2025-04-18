1000 Visas Of Foreign Student Including Indians Cancelled In US: Report

Over a thousand international students across the United States have been stripped of their legal status or student visas, sparking widespread alarm within foreign student communities — particularly among Indian nationals.

The move, part of a shift in policy by the US Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has impacted students enrolled at over 160 institutions, ranging from community colleges to elite universities such as Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan.

Sudden Notices and Legal Ambiguities

What has rattled many students is the manner in which the visa terminations have unfolded — often without prior warning or clear explanation. Several students reported receiving abrupt emails from their universities informing them that their legal student status had been revoked. In many cases, the students were left with no formal documentation or guidance on what to do next.

Some students have reportedly been penalised for minor infractions such as unpaid parking tickets or administrative errors, while others were unaware of any violation altogether. Legal representatives for several affected individuals argue that due process has been overlooked, and that the government has failed to communicate specific charges or provide formal hearings.

Policy Change Behind the Crackdown

Until recently, universities were responsible for notifying immigration authorities when a student dropped out or otherwise became ineligible to remain in the US. Under the new directive, ICE now takes direct action by altering students’ immigration status in the federal database, leading to automatic revocation without institutional mediation.

This procedural shift has left many in limbo. Without valid visas or reinstatement guidance, students fear the possibility of being detained or deported at any time.

Legal Pushback and Uncertainty

In response, some students have begun to challenge the government’s actions in court. Judges in several states have issued temporary relief, reinstating legal status for a limited number of students while their cases are reviewed. However, these rulings are interim and provide little assurance for the broader international student population.

Attorneys handling these cases say that the volume of affected individuals is overwhelming, and warn that more terminations may be underway. “It’s unprecedented,” said one immigration lawyer representing multiple students. “The lack of transparency and coordination is frightening.”

India Among Worst Hit

With Indian students making up a significant share of the foreign student population in the US — estimated at over 250,000 — the ripple effects of this crackdown are being felt deeply in India as well. Families of affected students are scrambling to understand the implications, while educational consultants and legal experts are seeing a surge in distress calls.

