Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  11, Including 3 Minors, Forcibly Disappeared By Pakistani Forces In Balochistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee

11, Including 3 Minors, Forcibly Disappeared By Pakistani Forces In Balochistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee

The incident occurred on the morning of March 16, when Pakistani forces allegedly abducted dozens of people from the area surrounding the station. The group of abducted individuals includes labourers, drivers, passersby, and minors, the Balochistan Post reported.

11, Including 3 Minors, Forcibly Disappeared By Pakistani Forces In Balochistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee


The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has confirmed the identities of 11 individuals, including three minors, who were reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces near SBK University in Nushki district, Balochistan, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The incident occurred on the morning of March 16, when Pakistani forces allegedly abducted dozens of people from the area surrounding the station. The group of abducted individuals includes labourers, drivers, passersby, and minors, the Balochistan Post reported.

According to the Balochistan Post, BYC revealed that the list of abducted individuals is incomplete, indicating that more people may still be missing. They expressed growing concern over the fear and distress among the families of the disappeared and the local community. The committee emphasized that the abduction of minors and innocent civilians is a serious violation of human rights.

The BYC has called on international human rights organizations to intervene urgently and address the ongoing abductions and other alleged violations taking place in Balochistan.

Balochistan Post reported that among those identified as victims of forced abduction are several individuals from different regions. These include Liaqat Baloch, a 6th-grade student; Adnan Baloch, a 6th-grade student from Ghareebabad, Nushki; Zia ur Rehman, a 7th-grade student from Ghareebabad, Nushki; Muhammad Usman Baloch from Zorabad, Nushki; Zubair Ahmed from Chagai; Atta ur Rehman from Chagai; Umar Shah from Padag, Chagai; Tahir Khan, from Padag, Chagai; Hafiz Shakoor from Padag, Chagai; Jaleel Ahmed, a resident of Kalat; and Sanaullah, a resident of Quetta.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have become a recurring problem, with a rise in both abductions and extrajudicial killings this year, heightening fear among the local population. Human rights groups continue to urge Pakistani authorities to put an end to these practices and ensure justice and accountability. However, such incidents persist, leaving families in constant fear and uncertainty.

(Inputs from ANI)

