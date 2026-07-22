US Pounds Iran for 11th Consecutive Night as Fourth American Casualty is Identified: What We Know So Far

The United States has conducted another air strike on Iran on Wednesday, which is the 11th consecutive night of air strikes in a row. It has further escalated the tension in the Middle East. The latest strikes overshadowed the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan as the ceasefire between the two nations has collapsed.

US Central Command did not immediately identify the locations targeted in the new round of strikes. But the strikes came a day after President Donald Trump said Washington was getting ready to ramp up its military activity against Iran.

US-Iran War: Pakistan’s Peace Efforts Face Challenges

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni flew to Pakistan as the conflict intensified, where it has sought to mediate between the two sides. According to reports, there has been no sign of a breakthrough despite the high-level talks. The conflict has become more and more about control of the Strait of Hormuz, making negotiations even more difficult.

Trump, speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, scuttled any prospect of fresh talks, saying the United States had “no interest in meeting”. He also said US forces could soon strike sites near one of Iran’s main uranium enrichment sites.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Has Become the Centre of the Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be one of the world’s most strategically important waterways. Before the war broke out, almost one-fifth of the world’s shipments of crude oil and natural gas were shipped through the narrow sea route.

With diplomatic talks stalled, both sides have sought to bolster their positions by striking at infrastructure related to shipping and civilian activity in the region.

Iran remains firmly in control of the strait despite repeated US airstrikes. Iran allegedly attacked a commercial tanker in the waterway Tuesday, forcing the crew to abandon ship. Warning sirens also sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait after incoming projectiles were detected, underscoring the widening regional impact of the conflict.

US-Iran War Updates: Oil Prices Rise Again

The ongoing fighting has rocked global energy markets once again. International benchmark crude oil prices rose above $91 a barrel Tuesday, and average gasoline prices in the United States reached about $4 a gallon. The impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has sparked fears about the future of energy supplies, with traders worried any drawn-out conflict could further disrupt global oil exports.

Soaring fuel prices are also becoming a political issue in the U.S. as the midterm elections approach, with opinion polls showing rising frustration with America’s involvement in the war.

U.S. Military Casualties are Growing in the Conflict with Iran

The Pentagon on Tuesday confirmed a third U.S. soldier believed to have been killed in an Iranian attack on a military base in Jordan. Army Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, N.Y., was identified as the soldier. He was first reported missing, then his status was changed by the Defence Department to “Duty Status–Whereabouts Unknown”, and he is believed to be dead.

Pentagon Says 3rd Soldier Killed in Jordan

The latest update brings the number of American service members believed killed since the conflict began to 18. More recently, the dead include three soldiers killed in the attack on the Jordanian base and a US soldier who died in a controlled operation to destroy an Iranian drone in Iraq.