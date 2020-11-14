Official reports on Pakistan have shown that at least 11 rape incidents are recorded in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

However, only 77 of the accused have been convicted which comprises 0.3 per cent of the total figure, reported Geo News. These statistics were obtained from the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Women’s Foundation, and provincial welfare agencies.

According to Geo News, only 41 per cent of rape cases are reported to the police due to social pressures and loopholes in the law and order system. Since 2015, a total of 22,037 cases of abuse have been registered, 4,060 cases are pending in the courts, of which 77 offenders have been convicted and only 18 per cent of cases have reached the prosecution stage.

Police officials also noted that only half of the rape cases are registered and the actual number of rape cases in the last five years could be as high as 60,000. Furthermore, out of the total reported cases, 2,727 challans — or just 12 per cent of the total cases, were filed in the courts, while a decision was given in 1,274, or 5 per cent of them, with 1,192 accused acquitted.

The official data also shows that 18,609 rape cases were registered in Punjab during the last six years, 1,873 in Sindh, 1,183 in KP, 129 in Balochistan, 210 in Islamabad, and 31 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

