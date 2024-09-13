11-Year-Old Prince George Makes His Flying Debut, Continuing the Royal Family’s Legacy

Prince George recently had his inaugural flight experience at White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead. As per media sources, the 11-year-old prince, accompanied by an instructor, successfully took off and landed after just under an hour in the air.

Prince George recently had his inaugural flight experience at White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead. As per media sources, the 11-year-old prince, accompanied by an instructor, successfully took off and landed after just under an hour in the air.

Family Support and Arrival

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, arrived at the Berkshire airfield with George in a three-car convoy, making the short 10-mile journey from their Windsor residence. After the flight, the family spent time relaxing at the airfield’s clubhouse, part of the West London Aero Club.

READ MORE: Russia Expels Six British Diplomats, Accuses Them Of Espionage

Observations from the Airfield

An onlooker shared that “George is only 11 years old but it is the right time to start. The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line.” They also noted that the royal couple watched from the ground while George enjoyed his flight with the instructor.

Another individual present mentioned that “30 or 40 people” were in the clubhouse during the royal visit and observed that “all three had been pretty chilled” throughout their time at the airfield.

Training Requirements and Future Prospects

Aspiring pilots like Prince George can start learning at any age, although only hours flown after the age of 14 count toward a license. Young pilots must fly with an instructor until they turn 16, after which they can fly solo. To obtain a Private Pilot Licence from the Civil Aviation Authority, students are required to complete at least 45 flying hours and pass nine theoretical exams. At 17, they are eligible to hold a license and carry passengers.

Continuing a Royal Tradition

The young prince’s flight marks a notable step in continuing the Royal Family’s aviation tradition. As per media sources, Prince George seems to be following in the footsteps of several family members with a rich history in aviation.

ALSO READ: European Nations Protest IMF’s Plan To Reopen Dialogue With Russia